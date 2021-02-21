LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For a sixth consecutive week, Kentucky has seen a decline in new COVID-19 cases, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet Sunday.
State health officials on Sunday confirmed 979 new cases of the virus alongside 21 more deaths in which it was a contributing factor, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health. Of the new cases, 145 were reported in Jefferson County.
The state did not provide the ages, genders or home counties of the 21 new COVID-19 victims reported Sunday. More than half of the 4,447 Kentuckians who have died from the coronavirus were age 70 or older, according to data from Kentucky Public Health.
Kentucky's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of COVID-19 tests returning positive, dropped from 6.77% on Saturday to 6.72% on Sunday.
According to the state's vaccination dashboard, 575,612 Kentuckians as of Sunday had received at least the first dose of the two-shot coronavirus immunization.
As of Sunday, 902 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to state health officials, while 248 were being treated for the virus in intensive care units. More than 140 patients were on ventilators.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 396,997 confirmed cases reported since March 2020, at least 46,753 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here. To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine and for more information on Kentucky's vaccination process, click here.
