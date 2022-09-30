LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an updated masking guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Norton Healthcare has lifted its mask requirement at its facilities.
Masks are now optional for employees, patients and visitors at all Norton Healthcare facilities, confirmed on Friday by the health care company.
Norton Healthcare employees are still required to wear masks when caring for patients who require infection control practices, including COVID-19 patients.
