LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Friday morning in south Louisville.
In a release, Louisville Metro Police said officers were called about 9:45 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Woodmore Avenue. That's near the intersection of Palatka Road and Southside Drive in the Kenwood Hills neighborhood.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.
On Saturday morning, the man was identified by the coroner's office as 31-year-old Ricky Harris.
A WDRB photojournalist at the scene said there are appear to be several bullet holes in the front window of a home and the window of a car. Police at the scene are placing evidence markers for what appear to be shell casings.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating, but police said there are no suspects.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to reach out to police through the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made through the LMPD crime portal.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.