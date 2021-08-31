LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The President of Louisville Metro Council says Mayor Greg Fischer is not being transparent about the new tentative contract for hundreds of Louisville Metro Police officers.
On Aug. 20, Mayor Greg Fischer announced his office had reached a tentative contract agreement with the leadership of LMPD's union, River City FOP Lodge 614, that will provide pay increases and guaranteed raises to LMPD officers in addition to reforms designed to ensure more accountability.
In a news release, the mayor said the tentative agreement will bump officers' salaries to make them "highly competitive." He also said the contract will include a list of reforms to guarantee a more accountable police department.
"The next step is a vote by FOP members to ratify the contracts. If approved, it will be followed by a Metro Council vote, with final authorization by the Mayor. There will be an opportunity for public comment before the Council vote, through the normal Council process. The proposal will be shared with the public when delivered to union members within the next few days," the Mayor's Office wrote in the Aug. 20 news release.
However, days later, the contract has not yet been released to either the public or Metro Council.
In a committee meeting Tuesday afternoon, council members tried to get more specifics, questions answered and a clearer timeline of when the contract will be made public. However, a representative for the administration's Human Resources department delivered few answers.
Afterward, President David James, D-6, expressed disappointment.
"I think that, once again, the Administration — the mayor's office — is not being transparent with the council nor with the community," he said.
Last year, the current police union contract sparked protest as some argued it did not include enough reform measures to ensure more police accountability.
The contract passed in a contentious November 2020 vote, even though some council members like James voted against it.
James and others have said it's critical council members and the public have time to review the new deal well ahead of any possible vote.
The mayor's office, meanwhile, guaranteed the contract will be shared with the public after it has been fully delivered to all of the officers.
"Metro has not been advised that that process is complete," wrote Jean Porter, a spokesperson for Fischer. "There will be an opportunity for public comment before the Council vote, through the normal Council process."
If the contract is approved by officers, council members will have the deciding vote on the contract.
