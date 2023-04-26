LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A country singer is performing in Shelbyville in September.
Luke Bryan is kicking off his Farm Tour in Shelbyville on Sept. 14.
It’s my favorite time of year. #FarmTour2023 will kick off in Sept. I can't wait to get back in the fields, up close to the fans & honoring our American farmer. Nut House tickets go on sale Mon., May 1st at 10am local time. Public on sale is Thurs., May 4th at 10am local time… pic.twitter.com/TScmhFnnyN— Luke Bryan (@lukebryan) April 26, 2023
"I can't wait to get back in the fields, up close to the fans and honoring our American farmer," Bryan said on Twitter.
Nut House tickets go on sale May 1 at 10 a.m. Public sale for tickets is schedule for May 4 at 10 a.m.
To learn more about the tour, click here.
