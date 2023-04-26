CMT AWARDS - AP - LUKE BRYAN 6-5-19 1.jpeg

Luke Bryan arrives at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A country singer is performing in Shelbyville in September.

Luke Bryan is kicking off his Farm Tour in Shelbyville on Sept. 14. 

"I can't wait to get back in the fields, up close to the fans and honoring our American farmer," Bryan said on Twitter.

Nut House tickets go on sale May 1 at 10 a.m. Public sale for tickets is schedule for May 4 at 10 a.m.

To learn more about the tour, click here.

