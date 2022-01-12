LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A couple has been charged in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy in Meade County.
Just before 6 p.m. Monday, police were called to a home on Greer Road in Payneville on the report of a child not breathing, according to court documents.
The child, who has not been identified yet, was rushed to Harrison County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say Kayla Irwin, 28, and Daniel Clemans, 40, were both with the child when he was "seriously injured." They are both charged with complicity to murder.
The boy died of "blunt force trauma," according to the Harrison County Coroner's office.
Irwin and Clemens were booked into the Meade County Detention Center. A judge had not yet set their bond as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
