LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRb) -- Former Louisville All-American Asia Durr tested positive for COVID-19 on June 8, but a month later she continues to struggle with complications.
On Tuesday, the New York Liberty guard said she has made the decision to skip the 2020 WNBA season.
"My battle with it has been complicated and arduous," she said in a post on Twitter. "As I continue to fight to fully recover, I had to make the difficult decision to opt out as a medically high-risk player. So much about this virus is unknown and my heart is heavy, even as I make the decision that I know is best for my long-term wellness."
Stay Safe ✊🏽❤️ -AD pic.twitter.com/StcOHWMBML— Asia Durr (@A_Hooper25) July 7, 2020
Durr started 15 games after being taken with the No. 2 overall pick last season, after winning her second straight ACC player of the year award at Louisville. She averaged 9.7 points per game for her rookie season, and was looking forward to playing alongside college teammates Jazmine Jones and Kylee Shook this year.
"I plan to stay connected to my team virtually and support them on the court," Durr said. "And in their efforts around social justice and activism, from the bubble, however I can. I hope you will do the same.'
