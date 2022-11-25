LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Fire crews are at the scene of a fire with heavy smoke billowing across downtown Louisville.
MetroSafe confirmed to WDRB News that the fire was reported at 4:57 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of South 13th Street. That's between West Oak and West Hill streets in the Park Hill neighborhood.
As of 5 p.m., no injures had been reported.
Roads are being blocked near the scene as crews work to get control of the smoke and flames, which could be seen throughout the city.
No other information was immediately available.
WDRB News has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.