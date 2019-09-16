NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Crews in New Albany have started a project designed to make a busy downtown street less dangerous for pedestrians.
On Monday, crews began installing a new stoplight and crosswalk at the corner of Bank and Main Streets. Nearby businesses in the Underground Station will remain open during construction.
Earlier this year, business owners called for changes after complaining that there wasn't a safe way for people to walk across Main Street.
Officials said the project should wrap up in about a week.
