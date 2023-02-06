LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A construction project to widen Interstate 71 in Oldham County in continuing to progress, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).
Project leaders said crews have been preparing the are for more blasting on I-71. Crews drilled holes into rock and then filled them with explosives.
The I-Move Kentucky team was busy last month preparing for more blasting on I-71.💥 Crews drilled holes into the rock and then filled the holes with explosive material. The excavated rock will be used to widen I-71 from four to six lanes between I-265 and KY 329.@KYTCDistrict5 pic.twitter.com/e4YAWC5lmj— I-Move Kentucky (@IMoveKY) February 6, 2023
I-Move said the excavated rock will be used to widen I-71 from four lanes to six lanes between the Gene Snyder Freeway and KY 329 in Crestwood. KYTC is widening the interstate in the center lanes.
The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year. The project, which began in May 2020, is intended to improve safety and ease traffic flow along the busy interstate corridor, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
