LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Work will start again next week on a bridge project in Madison, Indiana.
The work will happen on the new approach to the Madison-Milton Bridge. Starting Monday, crews will return to Main Street — between Walnut Street and St. Michaels Avenue — to move dirt and place sod.
The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) said lane closures are possible during the construction. More closures will come in May when crews lay down asphalt and restripe the road.
INDOT said this work is expected to be complete before summer.
