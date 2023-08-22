LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is now charged with murder after police say he ran a traffic light and caused a collision that left one person dead and two others injured early Tuesday.
It happened around 3 a.m. according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police. That's when officers from the Fourth Division responded to a report of a collision at 4th Street and Winkler Avenue.
The preliminary investigation indicates a man driving a 2005 Nissan Altima with two passengers was westbound on Winkler Avenue when "the driver ran the stoplight, and struck a passenger vehicle on the driver's side that was traveling southbound on 4th Street."
EMS was called to the scene and pronounced the man driving the southbound vehicle dead at the scene.
The two passengers in the westbound vehicle -- a man and a male juvenile -- were taken to hospitals with injuries that did not appear life-threatening, according to the news release.
Footage of the crash was captured on nearby Real Time Crime Center cameras.
The driver of the Nissan that was westbound on Winkler Avenue -- 18-year-old Nathaniel J. Martinez -- told police he was headed to Russell County from a friend's house. He denied using alcohol, and told police at the scene he hadn't used drugs "in a couple of months." The arrest report states Martinez had "glossy eyes, was swaying, and had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from him."
Martinez was arrested at the scene and is now charged with murder, wanton endangerment, DUI and criminal mischief.
