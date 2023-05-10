LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city's Park Hill neighborhood.
Officers were called to the reported shooting in the 2100 block of West Burnett Avenue around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. That's between Wilson Avenue and Dixie Highway, near West Hill Street.
Once on scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to UofL Hospital where he later died, Mitchell said.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, but have no suspects and have made no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the department's crime tip portal, here.
