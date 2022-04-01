LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in New Albany are investigating a double-shooting that left one man dead.
According to New Albany Police Chife Todd Bailey, the shooting took place shortly before noon on Thursday at a home on Conservative Street, near East 18th Street.
Bailey said they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Russell L. Smith, 41, died at the scene. Maueece L. Harris, 36, was taken to UofL Hospital. He is in stable condition.
According to Bailey, investigators believe there was an argument between the men at the home just before the shootings. He said police believe all parties have been accounted for and do not think there is any remaining threat to public safety.
The investigation is ongoing.
