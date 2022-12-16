LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are facing charges after allegedly trying to steal items during a "Shop with a Cop" event in southern Indiana.
In a release, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said 50 officers were volunteering Wednesday night at the Meijer in Jeffersonville to buy Christmas presents for local children.
While shopping with the kids at about 6:15 p.m., Chief Deputy Scottie Maples says Robert Crabtree, 35, of Louisville, was caught trying to steal items from the store. With dozens of officers in the store, it didn't take long to investigate and arrest Crabtree on theft charges without incident.
Maples says 45 minutes later, Amber Boyd, 35, of New Albany, Indiana, was caught trying to steal items, as officers and children were checking out at the registers. She didn't make it far before police had her in custody as well. Boyd is charged with theft.
Police say the two arrests were not connected with each other.
"Unfortunately, during our event, two separate individuals decided to make poor decisions and were arrested," Maples said in the release. "We won’t let this deter us from continuing to provide for the children of Clark County. We will be back here again next year, and if someone makes the decision to steal again, we will arrest them."
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Clark County FOP 181 partner each year for the annual Corporal Robert Nicholson Shop With a Cop program to ensure less fortunate children receive Christmas gifts and a Christmas dinner.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.