LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were injured after shooting at each other while driving on Interstate 264 West in the area of Cane Run Road on Friday evening, according to Louisville police.
According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. A preliminary report indicated that the men, who were driving two separate vehicles, shot at each other, causing one of the vehicles to wreck.
No other vehicles were involved and both men were transported to University Hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, Smiley said.
All parties involved have been accounted for.
All lanes of I-264 West in the area of Cane Run Road are still closed due to the shooting as of 7 p.m.
This story may be updated.
