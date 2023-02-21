LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two teenage boys were shot by a Louisville Metro Police officer Monday night in what the department called an "unintentional" shooting.
In a news release Tuesday afternoon, LMPD said officers were called to the 800 block of South 38th Street, near Doerhoerfer Avenue in the Chickasaw neighborhood, around 6 p.m. Monday on a report from a community member that "multiple juvenile males" had illegally entered a garage on a vacant property in what was believed to be a stolen car.
LMPD said the officers drew their weapons when they arrived "due to multiple unknown threats." Shortly thereafter, the garage door opened, and several of the teenagers ran out of the garage.
"As one officer tried to detain the suspects, his service weapon discharged one bullet," police said in a news release. "The discharge is believed to have been unintentional."
Police said one of the teenagers was caught, but he or she refused to answer questions.
Police said "no evidence (on scene) presented itself that would alert officers on scene that anyone had been injured." But an hour later, LMPD said Norton Children's Hospital informed officers that a teenage boy was transported there by private means with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Then, as officers responded to the hospital, LMPD was alerted to another teenage boy who'd arrived at Norton's Hospital Downtown with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
LMPD said the two teens gave conflicting statements about how they were shot, and both denied being at the scene on South 38th Street. Police said they later connected the teens to that scene by reviewing body camera footage and other evidence.
One LMPD officer was placed on administrative leave.
Department policy has called for cases in which an LMPD officer shoots someone to be investigated by Kentucky State Police. In Tuesday's news release, LMPD said KSP "instructed LMPD to conduct the investigation" in this case.
LMPD is expected to further address the investigation during a news conference at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. This story will be updated.
