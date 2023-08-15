LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 23-year-old man known for terrorizing Grayson County residents was arrested, police said.
Grayson County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to more than 10 burglaries, thefts and destruction of property in the past month. The thefts included a suspect stealing vehicles, 4-wheelers, UTVs, guns and identity theft.
Police were investigating Tyler Corbin in connection to the thefts — as well as others in Breckinridge County — and when he realized officers were looking for him, he fled into a wooded area with a rifle.
Police said Corbin was spotted by a police drone and was later spotted by Breckinridge County Sheriff Billy Richardson. Richardson pursued Corbin and arrested him.
Police said Corbin has a known drug problem and was previously placed in a diversion program but ignored the conditions of his court orders.
"Based on information received from family members of the suspect, methods of operation by Corbin and number of weapons stolen during his spree, we were not optimistic about him turning himself in peacefully," Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said in a news release Tuesday. "However, we are thankful that no one was physically injured or killed during his criminal acts. Hopefully, the courts will see that this criminal has ignored their warnings and conditions and has shown that he has no intention of complying with them in the future."
Corbin was charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief in Grayson and Breckinridge counties. Police said multiple other felony charges are likely as the investigation continues.
Corbin was lodged in the Breckinridge County Detention Center.
