LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 23-year-old Louisville man was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Saturday for leading officers on a chase with a stolen vehicle which ended with a crash that killed a 5th grade Kenwood Station Elementary student.
On Saturday at 3:30 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle traveling south on Interstate 71 in Oldham County.
The driver failed to stop and continued speeding down the interstate. Officers then determined the vehicle was stolen.
The vehicle then hit a SUV that was traveling north on KY 329. Police said the driver, Tymetrius Walter, was then arrested.
A juvenile passenger in the SUV died in the crash and the driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Walter has been initially charged with murder, wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property over $10,000, assault and multiple traffic related offenses.
He's been housed in the Oldham County Detention Center.
According to a letter sent home to parents, Kenwood Station Elementary 5th grader Jake Luxemburger was the juvenile who died in the crash.
He had attended the school since Kindergarten.
"He never went without a smile on his face," Kenwood Station Elementary Principal Jenn Crase said in a letter sent home to parents. "He was easy to joke around with, charismatic, and stood out among his peers. Our school community is saddened by this great loss."
The letter sent home to parents can be read below:
