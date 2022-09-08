LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they've arrested a serial robber who is accused of more than a dozen business robberies in and around Louisville.
Ryan Wilson, age 30, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on Aug. 21. Police have since charged him with 16 counts of first-degree robbery. Those charges involve robberies that took place from December 2020 until August of this year.
According to court documents, Wilson is accused of robbing the following businesses on the following dates:
- Hometown Liquors at 6620 Six Mile Lane on Dec. 14, 2020.
- Hometown Liquors at 6620 Six Mile Lane on Feb. 2, 2021.
- Hometown Liquors at 6620 Six Mile Lane on Feb. 20, 2021.
- Speedway at 4308 Bishop Lane on March 11, 2021.
- Speedway at 7200 Shepherdsville Road on March 15, 2022.
- Smoker's Outlet at 3501 Hurstbourne Parkway on March 22, 2022.
- Smoker's Outlet at 3501 Hurstbourne Parkway on April 1, 2022.
- Valero Oil at 3741 Hurstbourne Parkway on April 13, 2022.
- The Family Doller at 8010 Preston Highway on April 19, 2022.
- The BP Oil at 5901 New Cut Road on April 20, 2022.
- Valero Oil at 6102 Bardstown Road on July 15, 2022.
- Highlands Mart at 1531 Bardstown Road on July 31, 2022.
- JR's Mini Mart at 5720 Outer Loop on Aug. 8, 2022.
- Valero Oil at 3741 Hurstbourne Parkway on Aug. 15, 2022.
- BP Oil at 5901 New Cut Road on Aug. 15, 2022.
- El Taco Ranchero at 5015 Poplar Level Road on Aug. 19, 2022.
In each of these robberies, police say Wilson pulled a gun before demanding and receiving business cash.
During the April 1 incident at Smoker's Outlet at 3501 Hurstbourne Parkway, police say Wilson got into a scuffle with an employee after pulling the gun. During that fight, his gun went off and the employee suffered minor injuries when bullet fragments grazed his leg, according to court documents. Police say Wilson then grabbed some cash and ran away.
He did not rob that business again, according to court documents.
Wilson is also charged with second-degree Assault in connection with that case.
He was in court Thursday morning where a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
