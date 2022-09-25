LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An arrest has been made after a man was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon near Okolona.
Kieran Faulkner, 20, was charged with murder in connection with the shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
Louisville Metro Police said in a release that about 1:45 p.m., 7th Division officers were called to the 3700 block of Bonaventure Blvd. That's in a neighborhood off Blue Lick Road.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene. The name of the victim has not been released. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
