LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bakery employee faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from their employer.
According to court documents, Brittany Colglazier was arrested last week.
The owner of H&R Bakery in Salem, Indiana, reported to police that about $12,000 was stolen. The next day, the owner said, Colglazier admitted to the theft on camera.
She then allegedly admitted to police that she stole the money over the course of several months, and had spent it on clothes, food and Christmas presents.
According to court documents, police searched the Knights Inn Motel where the suspect said she was staying. They found two other people, Bryan Massie and Autumn Bishop, along with meth and drug paraphernalia.
Police said they found Walmart receipts that totaled $8,000.
All three individuals are being held at the Washington County Detention Center.
Colglazier was charged with theft, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Massie and Bishop were charged with possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
