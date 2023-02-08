LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people are behind bars in Kentucky, accused of human trafficking and allowing prostitution.
Myong Hui Evans, 69, Shizhe Jin, 53, and Guihua Fang, 48, were arrested in Bardstown Wednesday morning.
The Bardstown Police Department said officers served two warrants, one at Mi Ya Ko Spa and another at Sunrise Massage and Body Work.
Victims were found at both locations, but police haven't said how many.
The victims have been connected with Catholic Charities for help. Police haven't released details about how they were tipped off and what led to the arrest warrants being issued.
All three are facing charges of human trafficking and permitting prostitution.
Bardstown police said the investigation is still open, and anyone with information should call the department at (502) 348-6811 or the tip line at (502) 348-HEAT (4328). Tips can be given anonymously through either number.
