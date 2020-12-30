LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Brandenburg, Kentucky, are looking for a person suspected of vandalizing and stealing items from a car belonging to a local bank.
The suspect was driving a black Hummer reported stolen out of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, when they damaged and took things from a car at The Cecilian Bank at 302 By Pass Road around 7 p.m. on Christmas Day, according to a post on the police department's Facebook page.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact authorities by calling 270-422-4981 or 270-422-4911 or by messaging Brandenburg Police on Facebook.
