LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested Friday by Clark County police after a long pursuit that went through a wooded area.
Mark Grube, a spokesman for the Clark County Sheriff's Office, said multiple agencies in the southern Indiana area attempted to bring Henry Cornett, 32, of Jeffersonville, into custody at 2:15 p.m.
Cornett was able to flee from officers in his vehicle and nearly hit a garbage truck when getting away. He eventually left his vehicle and ran into a wooded area near Miles Road, which forced the Clark County Sheriff's Office to use their helicopter to search for him.
Other law enforcement agencies and local K-9 units also searched for Cornett in the woods.
After nearly two hours, the helicopter team was able to find Cornett hiding while allowed officers to arrest him.
Police said Cornett was wanted on multiple warrants, including failing to register as a sex offender, domestic battery, criminal confinement and possession of paraphernalia.
Cornett will now also face resisting law enforcement and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle charges.
