LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Columbus Police Department arrested two 18-year-olds after allegedly finding a handgun, drugs and $5,000 in cash in a hotel room.
According to police, officers responded to a report of a couple acting suspiciously in the 2400 block of Jonathan Moore Pike, near Interstate 65, around 8 a.m. on Friday. Police were told a man was seen with a handgun and a large amount of cash.
Keegan Brooks and Stefany J. Thomas, both from Seymour, were found inside a hotel room by police.
According to police, Brooks and Thomas appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant. Police then obtained a search warrant for the room, finding more than a pound of marijuana, over $5,000 in cash, a .380 caliber handgun, around 90 Oxycodone pills and drug paraphernalia.
The two teenagers were taken to Bartholomew County Jail. They'll remain there without bond on a 48-hour hold.
Brooks was charged with dealing marijuana, possession of a narcotic drug and possession of a handgun without a license, among other charges.
Thomas was charged with dealing marijuana, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana and trafficking with an inmate, among other charges.
