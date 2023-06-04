LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified a 38-year-old man Sunday as the victim from a shooting that took place on Thursday.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday on 1st and Jacob Street. That's not far from Jefferson Community Technical College.
Officers found a man, now identified as Jeffrey Bizzle, who had been shot. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.