LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Court documents identify at least one of the individuals arrested after pandemonium broke out Saturday night at the Kentucky State Fair, prompting officials to close the fair earlier than planned.
According to an arrest report, 18-year-old Areon Nobles was taken into custody shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday.
The arrest report states that Kentucky State Police troopers were sent to the fair just before 10 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they arrested a juvenile with a stolen gun, according to the arrest report.
At that point, police said Nobles, who matched the description of an accomplice, grabbed a bag from the juvenile and took off running. Despite troopers' calls for him to stop, he allegedly kept fleeing, running into several people and almost knocking them over.
Police said he finally stopped after about 200 yards but refused a trooper's commands to get on the ground.
He was eventually tased, subdued and arrested. According to the arrest report, he's charged with second-degree Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest and second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (on foot).
According to a statement released Sunday by KSP, troopers were called to the Midway Area on the fairgrounds on "an initial report of a disturbance."
Police said they believe a group of individuals, "caused panic with noise-making devices, leading fair goers to believe shots had been fired." According to the statement, police have found no evidence of a weapon being fired, but the investigation continues.
Eight people were arrested at the fair overnight Saturday into Sunday, according to KSP. Of that number, three were adults and six were minors.
The juveniles have not been identified, as juvenile records are sealed.
Shortly after 10 p.m., 33-year-old Derrick Miles was arrested for second-degree Disorderly Conduct and Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place, according to arrest reports. Police said he had slurred speech, smelled of alcohol and refused to leave the fairgrounds.
Donte Churchill, 18, was arrested after police say he brandished a stolen gun under his shirt at the fairgrounds. He's charged with Receipt of Stolen Property (a firearm).
