LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- David Camm, the former Indiana State Police trooper who was acquitted of killing his wife and two children, was awarded $3 million in a civil suit against Charles Boney, the man convicted of killing Camm's family.
The $3 million judgment was ordered Thursday, Aug. 17, by Floyd County, Indiana, Circuit Court Special Judge Kyle Williams, according to court documents.
The judgment awards Camm $1 million for each of his three family members who were murdered: $1 million for his wife, Kimberly Camm, and $1 million each for his children, Brad and Jill.
The lawsuit was filed in 2002 on behalf of Kimberly Camm's estate.
Last week's ruling marks a closing chapter in a case that stretches back to Sept. 28, 2000, when Kim, Brad and Jill were found shot to death in the Camm family's garage in Georgetown, Indiana.
Camm served prison time after two trials and two convictions in the murders. The earlier convictions were reversed on appeal, and a third jury found Camm not guility in 2013.
Camm has always maintained he was playing basketball at a nearby church during the murders. At least 11 witnesses corroborate his story, but prosecutors said Camm raced home, committed the crimes and returned.
Boney was eventually named as a suspect, convicted and sent to prison in 2006 for the murders.
Boney is currently serving a 225-year sentence.
Previously, the state of Indiana and Floyd County paid David Camm more than $5 million to settle two, separate civil suits related to the case.
