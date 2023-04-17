LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials seized a number of parcels in recent weeks, containing several improperly packaged airsoft rifles as well as $2.2 million in counterfeit cash.
According to a Twitter post by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol in Chicago, the counterfeit cash money was seized at UPS Worldport at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Friday.
It consisted of 22,000 fake $100 bills, according to the agency, and was in a parcel headed to an address in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Did you know reproducing dollar bills to use as prop money, is a violation of federal law? Louisville CBP stopped a parcel last Friday containing 22,000 counterfeit $100 bills, that’s $2.2M for those keeping score at home. These were heading to an address in Fort Wayne, Indiana. pic.twitter.com/QX7rd3bnPD— CBP Chicago (@CBPChicago) April 17, 2023
In a separate incident, the agency said officials also seized 100 airsoft rifles that were coming through UPS Worldport in March. The shipment of toy rifles had originated from China or Hong Kong, according to the agency, and were discovered as part of Operation Safety Tip.
Officials said the toys were missing the orange barrel tips required by U.S. import laws.
"Those orange tips are there to delineate the difference between real and replica firearms," said Thomas Mahn, Louisville port director, in a statement. "Not having those safety measures in place could lead to confusion and deadly consequences."
"Operations like these are very important and highlight that Express Consignment Operations are a target rich environment for these types of seizures," said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, director of field operations for the U.S. Customs Chicago field office. "Prior enforcement operations have produced a significant amount of orange safety tip violations, and along with our partners in HSI, we will continue to keep our communities safe."
