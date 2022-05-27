LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former University of Kentucky football coach was arrested Friday morning at a Lexington hotel.
According to an arrest report, Hal Mumme was taken into custody by officers with the Lexington Police Department early Friday morning.
Police said they were called to the Hyatt Regency on West High Street, near South Broadway, just before 12:30 a.m. on a report of someone who "knowingly remained unlawfully" in the building.
When they arrived, they found Mumme inside. Police said they asked him to leave the building several times, but he refused. He also allegedly used physical force against an officer who tried to remove him.
Mumme was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.
Mumme led UK as head coach from 1997-2000. He left Kentucky with a 20-26 record, including a 10-22 record in the SEC and an 0-2 record in two bowl appearances.
According to a report by LEX 18, he has recently become more involved in the NIL era and launched his own NIL agency, Hal Mumme and Associates, earlier in May.
