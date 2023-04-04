LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Frankfort man was arrested over the weekend after authorities said he pulled up to a traffic stop and pointed a gun in the face of a deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
According to court documents, 80-year-old Jerry Hughes was taken into custody just before 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Authorities said deputies had made a traffic stop on Old Lawrenceburg Road in Frankfort, when Hughes pulled up and parked behind a Franklin County Sheriff's Office patrol car and flagged down a deputy.
As the deputy approached Hughes, Hughes allegedly began telling him about a disagreement between himself and another man. An officer with the Frankfort Police Department then pulled up behind Hughes.
According to court documents, the deputy told Hughes that the disagreement was a civil issue and that Hughes should talk to the county attorney.
At that point, authorities said Hughes got "annoyed and irritated." That's when police said Hughes pulled a gun and pointed it directly at the deputy's face.
"I immediately drew my firearm with one hand and grabbed his hand with the other, giving him commands to put the firearm down," the deputy wrote in the report.
The deputy and the officer with the Frankfort Police Department then got the firearm out of the man's hand, pulled him out of the vehicle and placed him under arrest.
He's currently being held in the Franklin County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer and menacing.
