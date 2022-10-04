LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Hardin County, Kentucky, woman performed a sex act on a 7-year-old and took pictures of it so she could sell them online.
According to an arrest report, 31-year-old Brittany Jameson, of Cecilia, Kentucky, was arrested by the Hardin County Sheriff's Office just before 9 p.m. Monday.
Authorities said the images were found at the child's home in Hardin County. When confronted, Jameson allegedly admitted to taking the images.
She's charged with promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance.
Jameson is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
