LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a southern Indiana woman shot and killed a man who was holding a gun to her husband's head.
The Washington County Sheriff's Department said it happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 7700 block of Organ Springs Road in Salem.
Police said officers found Michael Chastain in the front yard with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Saint Vincent Hospital in Salem, where he was pronounced dead.
According to a news release Tuesday, the incident started when Chastain drove through the front yard, grabbed the homeowner, forced him to the ground and pointed a gun at his head. The homeowner's wife saw it happen and shot Chastain with her handgun.
The investigation continues, and the case will eventually be turned over to the Washington County Prosecutor's Office, according to the news release.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.