LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indianapolis Metro Police Department released body camera video involving a shootout that killed a suspect and injured two officers, FOX59 reported Monday.
IMPD released the edited body cam footage Monday of three officers pursuing a suspect. A firearms investigating led to the chase in April.
The footage shows the shootout in the 3000 block of North Post Road. According to police, Daniel Yefter Ghebrehiwet, 46, drove away from officers who tried to pull him over.
After a vehicle pursuit, police said Ghebrehiwet fired shots at four officers with a rifle before their cars had stopped. Police returned fire and killed Ghebrehiwet.
