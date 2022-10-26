LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An escaped inmate forced a brief lockdown at Louisville Metro Corrections Wednesday morning.
A WDRB Media crew was at the jail to cover an arraignment, when officers frantically began discussing an inmate that escaped custody.
The lockdown was put in place about 9:15 a.m., and was lifted less than 15 minutes later. A Corrections Officer in the media area reportedly told others that the inmate is back in custody.
An inmate has escaped from Metro Corrections this morning. Our crew was here to cover an arraignment when officers frantically began discussing an inmate that had escaped. There was a bag of Reece’s and an inmate’s outfit laying in the lobby of the jail. We’re on lockdown. pic.twitter.com/PivHz11CVQ— Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) October 26, 2022
Details about the inmate and how he was able to get away haven't been officially released, but an orange inmate jump suit and a bag of Reese's were spotted in the lobby of the jail. Presumably, both were discarded during the effort to get away.
This story may be updated when more information becomes available.
