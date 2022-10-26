LMDC - ESCAPED INMATE JUMPSUIT 10-26-2022 2.jpg

An escaped inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections left behind his jail jumpsuit and a bag of candy. (WDRB Image) Oct. 26, 2022 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An escaped inmate forced a brief lockdown at Louisville Metro Corrections Wednesday morning.

A WDRB Media crew was at the jail to cover an arraignment, when officers frantically began discussing an inmate that escaped custody.

The lockdown was put in place about 9:15 a.m., and was lifted less than 15 minutes later. A Corrections Officer in the media area reportedly told others  that the inmate is back in custody.

Details about the inmate and how he was able to get away haven't been officially released, but an orange inmate jump suit and a bag of Reese's were spotted in the lobby of the jail. Presumably, both were discarded during the effort to get away.

This story may be updated when more information becomes available. 

