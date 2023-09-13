LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is investigating after officials said two adults boarded a JCPS school bus and a student on the bus was pepper-sprayed by another student Wednesday morning.
It happened on Bus No. 1849 and involved Carrithers Middle School students.
JCPS initially reported that one of the adults pepper sprayed the student, but according to Carolyn Callahan, a spokeswoman for the district, that information was incorrect.
"Initial reports were that one of the adults who boarded the bus sprayed pepper spray," Callahan said, in a written statement. "Through the JCPS Police Investigation, which includes watching video from the bus, it has been determined that a student sprayed another student with pepper spray, not one of the adults."
Callahan said two adults did board the bus at the time, and "at least one of them ran down the aisle of the bus."
It's not clear if those two events are related.
A message was sent to parents of students at Carrithers Middle School on Wednesday. It was signed by Principal Jason Watts.
Watts said officers with JCPS Police were called after the incidents, and two students were treated by EMS at the school. No one was seriously injured, according to Watts.
"JCPS Police continue to investigate and charges are possible," Callahan said, in a statement.
