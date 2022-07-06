LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An officer at the Jennings County Jail has been charged with battery after allegedly using a taser inappropriately on an inmate.
According to a news release, the incident was "immediately reported" to jail officers by other jail officers.
Chaz Coan, 24, was arrested and charged with battery and official misconduct.
Officials said the incident was not "an act of an aggression by the jail officer, but rather a decision to use a taster inappropriately."
The inmate did not require medical attention, according to officials.
"We have a responsibility to protect the inmates who are being held in the Jennings County Jail and any misconduct by any member of the staff will not be tolerated," Jennings County Sheriff Kenny Freeman said. "Any such incident will be investigated, and we will move forward."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.