LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A juvenile was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities said he or she made a threat against Bernheim Middle School in Bullitt County, Kentucky.
The school is located at 700 Audubon Drive in Shepherdsville.
According to the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office, investigators became aware of the threat through a 911 call Tuesday night. School officials were notified and security at the school was heightened Wednesday morning.
The juvenile was arrested at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday and charged with second-degree terroristic threatening, according the the sheriff's office. His or her identity will not be released, as juvenile records are sealed.
