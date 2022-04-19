LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Flat Lick, Kentucky, man has been indicted for murder more than a year after a crash that killed one person in Taylor County, Kentucky.
According to court documents, a grand jury issued the indictment against 49-year-old Donald Slusher in Taylor Circuit Court on March 15, 2022. He was booked into the Taylor County Detention Center early on April 16.
Slusher faces several charges in connection with the five-vehicle crash on March 25, 2021, around 1 p.m. on KY 210, seven miles west of Campbellsville.
At the time, Kentucky State Police said Slusher was driving a semi truck in the northbound lanes of KY 210, when his vehicle overturned, hitting a nearby box truck and three passenger vehicles.
Brandon Heath, of Harrah, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Three other people were transported with Taylor to Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The grand jury has indicted Slusher on numerous charges connected with the crash, including:
- Murder
- Assault 1st
- Assault 2nd
- Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances
- A Commercial Driver's License violation involving the use of alcohol or controlled substances
- Violation of Part 392 of the federal safety regulations involving the operation of a motor vehicle
- Violation of Part 393 of the federal safety regulations involving the parts needed for the safe operation of a motor vehicle
- Speeding 21 mph over the speed limit
- Failure to give way to an oncoming vehicle
- Reckless Driving
Slusher is scheduled to be arraigned in Taylor Circuit Court on May 3, according to online court documents. He remains jailed in the Taylor County Detention Center.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.