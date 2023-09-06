LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The parents of a 22-day-old boy are both charged with criminal abuse after police said the boy was severely beaten by his father.
According to court documents, 24-year-old La'Carl Washington and 22-year-old Chasity Allen were arrested early Saturday morning.
On Friday, Sept. 1, Kentucky State Police troopers were sent to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville after receiving a report of a 22-day old infant who was originally brought in to Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. The child's injuries were so severe, he was taken to Norton Children's Hospital.
When troopers arrived, a doctor told them the infant's injuries included a lacerated liver, bleeding and bruising of the mouth, a fractured leg bone and several areas of bruising on the body, including on his back.
Washington, the child's father, allegedly admitted to several actions that injured the baby, including holding the child by both legs with one hand while changing his diaper, resulting in the leg fracture. He also allegedly slapped the baby hard while burping him, causing bruising and possibly the liver laceration.
Additionally, he said he wrapped cloth around the baby's mouth to hold the pacifier in place so that the baby would not be able to cry or spit it out, according to court documents. Police said the cloth was wrapped so tightly it caused the pacifier to cut the baby's mouth.
According to court documents, Allen, the boy's mother, knew what was happening but allowed it to happen.
Both Washington and Allen are charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Allen's mugshot was not available on the LaRue County Detention Center's website.
