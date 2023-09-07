LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Simpsonville man has been charged with kidnapping after police said he stole a car with a woman and her 3-month-old still inside.
According to court documents, 34-year-old Derick Taylor was taken arrested by deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
The investigation began at the Waddy Post Office on Waddy Road, near Kings Highway. Deputies were called to the scene on a report of a woman who had been assaulted and a man who was going through other peoples' vehicles near the post office.
When they arrived, they spoke with one of the victims, a woman who said she'd been kidnapped out of Jefferson County. According to court documents, the woman said her she and her 3-month-old were waiting inside a vehicle outside a Louisville area Petco, while her boyfriend was inside filling a DoorDash order.
While they were waiting, police said Taylor jumped into the vehicle and drove off, stealing it with the woman and her daughter inside.
He then drove them toward Shelby County. The woman said that Taylor forced her to remove her clothes while he fondled her as he was driving. He also allegedly punched her in the face.
The vehicle broke down after they drove into Shelby County, according to police, and Taylor pulled into the back of Waddy Baptist Church. The victim told police that Taylor then got out of the car, went to the back of the post office, got into another vehicle and drove it into a wooded area.
At that point, deputies on the scene used a K-9 to find Taylor hiding under an abandoned vehicle. He was then arrested and taken to UofL Hospital, "due to his heavy intoxication level," police said.
Deputies allegedly found small plastic bags containing methamphetamine and suspected marijuana.
The victim believed her car was no longer usable after the incident, due to damage to the transmission and a right mirror after Taylor hit a mailbox.
In Shelby County, Taylor is currently charged first-degree unlawful imprisonment, two counts of kidnapping, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, receipt of stolen property of more than $10,000, fourth-degree assault and first-degree criminal mischief.
It's not clear if he will face additional charges for the alleged crimes that took place in Jefferson County.
He is currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.
