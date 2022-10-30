LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A London, Kentucky police officer is dead after an early morning crash.
According to Kentucky State Police, the officer was hit in a "head on crash" just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning.
The crash occurred at the intersection of South Main Street and KY 229 Barbourville Street in Laurel County.
A preliminary investigation shows that a truck operated by Casey Byrd, 36, of Oneida, Tennessee, was traveling on KY 225. His vehicle then entered the intersection of South Main Street and struck a police cruiser traveling southbound.
Police say the force from the collision caused both vehicles into the A.R. Dyche Cemetery which damaged several headstones.
The police vehicle was operated by on-duty London PD officer Logan Medlock, 26, of Keavy, Kentucky.
Medlock was pronounced dead on scene and Byrd was not injured in the collision.
According to police, Medlock joined London PD in 2019 and was the son of assistant chief Randy Medlock. He leaves behind a wife and a five-year-old son.
KSP says alcohol is "suspected to be a contributing factor in the collision."
This is a tough morning for our commonwealth with news that London Police Officer Logan Medlock was killed in a car accident. Britainy and I ask all of Kentucky to join us in praying for his family and the entire London Police Department. ^AB— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) October 30, 2022
Byrd has been booked into the Laurel County Correctional Center and initially charged with murder of a police officer and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.