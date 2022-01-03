LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is investigating after a person was shot by a trooper in Graves County on Dec. 31.
According to KSP, troopers were dispatched after a report of an armed robbery in Mayfield. Glasgow Police were engaged in a vehicle pursuit and gunshots were fired at officers, but local police ended the pursuit after losing sight of the vehicle.
KSP says troopers found the vehicle matching the description from the armed robbery, beginning another pursuit. KSP says shots were fired from the suspected vehicle at police.
The suspect was shot by a KSP trooper, ending the chase. Police say the suspect who was shot was taken to a hospital in Paducah for injuries not thought to be life threatening.
He was later taken to the McCracken County Jail.
An additional suspect was also arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail, police said.
