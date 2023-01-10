LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington woman is charged with second-degree manslaughter after police say she sold counterfeit pills containing pure fentanyl to a Richmond man, causing his death.
Cynthia Fields, 55, has been identified as the woman who sold the pills to George Sparks in Feb. 2022, according to a report by LEX 18.
Police in Richmond, Kentucky were called to an apartment on Keystone Drive on Feb. 22, after someone reported that Sparks was found lying dead on the kitchen floor.
Police say evidence of a drug transaction in Lexington between Sparks and Fields the day before was found on Sparks' cell phone.
Sparks' brother found pills in Sparks' sock drawers, according to court documents, and four blue pills marked with "M30" were sent to the Kentucky State Police crime lab. Police say the lab determined that the pills were counterfeit.
In July 2022, Fields was confronted by police at her home and allegedly confessed to selling Sparks several blue Oxycodone pills. Police say they found "extensive" evidence of drug trafficking on Fields' phone.
Additionally, police say phone messages between Sparks and Fields indicated that the oxycodone Fields was selling varied in quality, which is consistent with the pills being counterfeit, according to police.
Court documents show that Sparks' toxicology report indicated that he had a lethal amount of fentanyl in his body at the time of his death.
Fields' bond was set at $100,000 cash.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.