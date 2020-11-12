LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person was killed when a car ran off Dixie Highway and overturned Thursday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
The crash occurred around 7 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Stites Station Road, not far from West Point, Kentucky, according to a statement from LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
After an initial investigation, Smiley said police have determined a car was headed south on Dixie Highway when it ran off the road "for an unknown reason" and overturned. A female passenger, age unknown, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene, according to LMPD.
Witnesses told investigators that a male, who was driving the car when it crashed, "fled the scene on foot," Smiley said in a statement. As of 7:45 p.m. Thursday, the male has not been found, according to police.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call LMPD's crime tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Smiley said all southbound lanes of Dixie Highway near Stites Station Road are closed while investigators are on the scene.
"Motorists are advised to avoid the area for the next few hours," the spokeswoman said in a statement.
