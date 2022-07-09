LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A female was shot at during a domestic violence incident in the Algonquin neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said in a release that police responded to a report of a person down inside a burning home in the 1700 block of West Hill Street around 12:30 p.m. Police also received a ShotSpotter notification a block away.
A female victim told police she and her partner were involved in an altercation at the home on West Hill Street earlier in the day, Smiley said. The female left the home, but later found out it was on fire.
When the victim returned to the home on West Hill Street, the suspect allegedly fired a gun toward her and an acquaintance.
No one was injured, but the suspect fled the scene. Smiley said LMPD's Domestic Violence Unit is investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip hotline at 502-574-5673 or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
