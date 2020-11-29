LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a person who had been shot was found Sunday afternoon at the Paddock Shops near Brownsboro Road, a MetroSafe supervisor told WDRB News.
MetroSafe received a call around 2:20 p.m. Sunday of someone with a gunshot wound being found at 4055 Summit Plaza Dr., the supervisor said. Officers with LMPD's Eighth Division were dispatched to the scene to investigate and found a man who had been shot, according to a statement from LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where Smiley said he underwent surgery. As of 5:48 p.m. Sunday, the man remains at the hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.
LMPD did not say where the shooting occurred.
"Investigators have not yet determined whether this was a road rage incident and are continuing to investigate any and all leads," Smiley said in the statement.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting "due to the severity of injuries," Smiley said. In an update Sunday evening, Smiley said "all parties involved in this incident have been accounted for."
In an update just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Smiley said Christian M. Morrison, 24, had been arrested and charged with one count of assault in connection with the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
This story may be updated.
