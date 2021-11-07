LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a male was shot in downtown Louisville on Sunday afternoon.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Mary J Robb Court, near 8th Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
Police found a male with a graze wound. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what's believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
