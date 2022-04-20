LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While violent crime is trending down in the city, Louisville Metro Police said the number of homicides continues to rise.
In the latest "On The Record" podcast with the department, Chief Erika Shields said there has been an increase in the amount of domestic violence-related homicides in the city.
On The Record Episode 12: Examining Domestic Violence https://t.co/7ruevUMV2V via @YouTube pic.twitter.com/ePtXlEMnDs— LMPD (@LMPD) April 19, 2022
Shields said she's trying to figure out more ways LMPD can help those victims before it's too late.
"This year, we're gonna be around, right now 20-25% of our homicides are directly tied to domestic violence in some way, shape or form," she said. "If we stay on that cadence, we're going to be up around 200% by next year, by the end of the year ... It's terrifying."
Overall, there have been at least 51 homicides so far this year in the city. That's several more than this same time last year.
